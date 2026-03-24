Maharashtra News: Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 In Satara From April 2 To 6 To Boost Sahyadri Tourism

Satara to host Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival showcasing culture, adventure and tourism potential | File Photo

Mumbai, March 24: Maharashtra Tourism, in collaboration with the Satara district administration and the Regional Tourism Directorate Pune, will organise the ‘Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026’. The festival will be held in Satara's Patan from April 2 to 6.

Cultural events and activities planned

This festival has been organised to promote the tourist destinations in Satara, located in the majestic Sahyadri mountain range, and place them on the national and international tourism map in a more prominent manner.

The festival will start with a Shahiri Powada event on April 2 and will proceed with a Bhajani Mandal event on April 3, a Brass Band event on April 4, and the Lavani Festival on April 5.

Along with these cultural events, tourists are expected to have the chance to participate in a variety of recreational activities, including fun fairs, boating, horse riding, paragliding, and camel safaris.

Wide range of attractions and experiences

Other attractions of the festival include the carnival, weapons exhibition, electric buggy ride, carnival parade, agricultural exhibition, food festival, animal and bird shows. Special exhibition areas are said to be set up for women's self-help groups, allowing them to exhibit and sell their products.

Moreover, health and wellness tourism activities, such as yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic therapies, will be held during the festival. Adventure enthusiasts can expect exciting activities such as paragliding, paramotoring, jet-skiing, trekking, rock climbing, and seaplane experiences.

Boost to tourism and local economy

According to Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, the festival is expected to give a significant boost to tourism in the area, further strengthening the local economy.

He stated that this initiative will help showcase the region's cultural richness, natural beauty, and adventure tourism opportunities to a wider audience.

Celebrity participation and performances

The Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra, stated that the festival will also feature several popular personalities from the entertainment industry. Famous personalities such as Sanskriti Balgude, Janhavi Killekar, Spruha Joshi, Bhau Kadam, Bharat Ganeshpure, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Kushal Badrike, Hemangi Kavi, along with singers like Rohit Raut, Juilee Joglekar, and Abhijeet Jadhav–Amu Jadhav, are expected to participate in the festival.

Showcasing culture and rural tourism

The Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 aims to give tourists a colourful glimpse of the area's culture, traditions, and tourism potential. The festival programme will include folk art, traditional cultural programmes, and special programmes by renowned artists. Additionally, there will be agri-tourism activities that allow tourists to experience rural tourism firsthand.

Seminars, heritage tours and workshops

As per the state government’s tourism policy, informative seminars on women’s empowerment, youth participation in tourism, and adventure tourism activities will also be conducted during the festival.

Special heritage tours to the historic forts of the Sahyadris, visits to scenic destinations, and heritage sites such as ancient temples will be conducted during the festival.

Additional attractions and stakeholder engagement

To add more glamour to the festival, handicrafts, women’s artistic creations, the traditional cuisine of the Satara district, boating races, photography and painting competitions, interactive workshops, etc., will be held during the festival.

Apart from this, a special familiarisation tour for tourism stakeholders, travel agents, tour operators, social media influencers, etc., will be conducted during the festival.

Officials highlight tourism potential

Maharashtra's Principal Secretary for Tourism Sanjay Khandare said, “Such festivals can prove to be extremely beneficial in the development of rural, adventure, and wellness tourism in the state, in line with the state's tourism policy. The Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 festival can prove to be a powerful platform that can bring together local talent, cultural heritage, and tourism in the state.”

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Maharashtra Tourism Director Dr. B. N. Patil (IAS) said, “Through the Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival, it is our aim to provide tourists with a multidimensional experience that can offer them adventure, cultural richness, food, and the beauty of the region. The festival can prove to be beneficial in the development of the tourism identity of Patan and the Satara district as well.”

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