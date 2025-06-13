 Maharashtra News: Kolhapur Couple Illegally Kept 35 Cats; 3 Seized After Neighbours' Complaint Over Unhygienic Conditions
The health department of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation raided a couple's residence and found they were illegally keeping over 35 cats, causing severe hygiene issues and complaints from neighbours.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pinterest

Maharashtra: A couple residing in Airekar Galli near Rankala Bus Stand, Kolhapur, was found illegally keeping over 35 cats in their home, leading to severe hygiene issues and complaints from neighbours. Acting on the complaint, a team from the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) health department raided the residence on Tuesday and seized three cats.

The raid was prompted by reports of a foul smell and unhygienic conditions caused by the large number of animals, as reported by The Times Of India. When the KMC team arrived, more than 15 cats reportedly fled the premises, making it difficult to catch them.

Only three cats were successfully captured during the operation. In the process, one health worker was bitten by a cat. Additionally, two tractor-trolley loads of garbage were removed from the house due to accumulated waste, leftover food, and animal faeces and urine.

According to the municipal health department, the couple, identified as Pradeep Bulbule and Madhuri Bulbule, had been keeping the cats for some time, though the number of animals had reportedly decreased recently. Despite being issued two prior warnings, the couple did not address the cleanliness issues, forcing the health department to take action.

During the operation, the couple tried to prevent the officials from entering their home, leading to a verbal altercation. KMC veterinary officer Dr Vijay Patil stated, "The house was stinking so badly that all the officials had to apply masks on our faces while removing the garbage and other waste that filled two tractor trolleys from the house," as reported.

According to report, the action was conducted under the supervision of Dr Vijay Patil, along with health inspectors Swapnil Ulpe, Nandkumar Patil, Dilip Patankar, and Suraj Ghunkikar.

