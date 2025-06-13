Maharashtra News: 2 Crew Members From Badlapur & Dombivli Killed In Air India Plane Crash

Representative Image | Pixabay |

In a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers, including two resident of Badlapur, and Dombivli Deepak Pathak, and Roshani Songhare both are crew members crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, causing a large number of fatalities.

Deepak Pathak (34), a resident of Katrap village in Badlapur, worked in Air India for 11 years as a cabin crew member. Deepak got married three years ago. Deepak is survived by his wife, Poonam Deepak Pathak, and his parents.

Roshani Khotgare from Rajaji Path in Dombivli, who worked as a crew member and was unmarried, is survived by her parents and siblings. Upon receiving the information, her father and brother left for Ahmedabad.

The ill-fated flight was en route from Ahmedabad to London when the devastating accident occurred, shocking the nation and leaving families heartbroken.

Deepak Pathak, a dedicated employee of Air India for over 11 years, was known for his professionalism and warmth. Deepak had informed his mother over a phone call that he was leaving from Ahmedabad for London on Thursday mornings. As usual, he sent his mother a “Good Morning” message and said, “Mom, I’m leaving now.” It was the last communication the family received from him.