 Maharashtra News: 2 Crew Members From Badlapur & Dombivli Killed In Air India Plane Crash
Deepak Pathak (34), a resident of Katrap village in Badlapur, worked in Air India for 11 years as a cabin crew member. Deepak got married three years ago. Deepak is survived by his wife, Poonam Deepak Pathak, and his parents.

Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay |

In a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers, including two resident of Badlapur, and Dombivli Deepak Pathak, and Roshani Songhare both are crew members crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, causing a large number of fatalities.

Roshani Khotgare from Rajaji Path in Dombivli, who worked as a crew member and was unmarried, is survived by her parents and siblings. Upon receiving the information, her father and brother left for Ahmedabad.

The ill-fated flight was en route from Ahmedabad to London when the devastating accident occurred, shocking the nation and leaving families heartbroken.

Gujarat: Air India Flight AI 171 Bound For London Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport; Govt Mobilizes...
article-image

Deepak Pathak, a dedicated employee of Air India for over 11 years, was known for his professionalism and warmth. Deepak had informed his mother over a phone call that he was leaving from Ahmedabad for London on Thursday mornings. As usual, he sent his mother a “Good Morning” message and said, “Mom, I’m leaving now.” It was the last communication the family received from him.

