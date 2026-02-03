Maharashtra News: Horse Activity Causing Major Pollution In Matheran, MPCB Tells NGT; Calls For Reduction And Stable Relocation

Horses used for tourist transport move through Matheran, Maharashtra’s only vehicle-free hill station, now flagged for environmental stress | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 03: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that large-scale equine activity is the primary cause of environmental pollution in Matheran, Maharashtra’s only vehicle-free hill station located in Karjat.

The board stated that the only viable solution to address the unique challenge of Matheran’s “vehicle-free yet horse-reliant ecosystem” is a strict reduction in the number of horses and relocation of stables outside the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

Extent of equine activity

As per the complaint filed before the Tribunal, it states that around 460 horses and 200 ponies operate daily in Matheran, largely used for transporting tourists and goods in the hill station, which was declared an ESZ by the Government of India in 2003.

Petition by local residents

The matter arose from an application filed in 2024 by local residents Sunil Shinde and Ketan Ramane, who highlighted that excessive use of horses for tourism and transportation has led to severe environmental degradation.

The petition stated that over three tonnes of horse dung is generated daily, polluting air, water and soil, and adversely affecting public health. The applicants urged the Tribunal to direct authorities to reduce horse usage and explore eco-friendly alternatives such as battery-operated vehicles.

NGT-directed study and findings

Following the application, the NGT directed the MPCB to conduct a detailed study, pursuant to which a joint report was submitted.

According to the Tribunal’s order, air quality monitoring conducted during pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon periods revealed that PM₁₀ and PM₂.₅ levels exceeded CPCB norms, with the root cause identified as emissions from equine dung and dust from unpaved roads. However, SO₂ and NO₂ levels remained within permissible limits, indicating that the pollution is non-industrial in nature.

Water and soil contamination

Water quality analysis of samples collected from five locations showed alarming results. E. coli counts ranged from 5–10 CFU per 100 mL in lake sites, up to 25 CFU in a stream, and as high as 100 CFU in the stagnant Simpson tank, violating drinking water standards prescribed by BIS and WHO, which mandate zero CFU per 100 mL. The presence of faecal contamination and heavy metals was also confirmed.

On soil contamination, the report noted that the monsoon season poses the highest environmental and public health risk, with widespread detection of faecal indicator bacteria and Salmonella in soil samples.

Recommendations and future course

The reports concluded that equine activity in its present scale and spatial form is environmentally unsustainable in the Matheran Eco-Sensitive Zone. It emphasised that environmental protection cannot be achieved through cleaning measures alone and requires source-level interventions, including regulation and phased reduction of horses, relocation of stables outside the ESZ, route zoning, protection of water catchments, and continuous monitoring for three to five years.

The report concluded with an observatory note suggesting that, if its recommendations were implemented, the measures could transform Matheran into a national model for scientifically managed, pedestrian-only eco-tourism. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 24.

