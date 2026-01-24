Maharashtra News: Girl Child Birth Ratio Rises To 950 In Thane District’s Rural Areas, Reflecting Shift In Social Mindset

Rising girl child birth ratio in rural Thane highlights changing attitudes towards daughters | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 24: It is a matter of great satisfaction that the mindset in society is changing, where people who used to grimace when a girl was born in a rural area are now proudly saying that they wanted a girl to bring joy to their home. The attitude towards the birth of girls in society is changing.

Increase in girl child rate

On the eve of National Girl Child Day, the report of six talukas of the district — Thane Rural, Bhiwandi, Murbad, Shahapur, Ambernath and Kalyan — for the year 2024–25 shows that the qualitative sex ratio at birth for girls per thousand boys is 950.

Last year, in 2023–24, the girl child birth rate in Thane district’s rural areas was 915 per thousand boys. This means there has been an increase of 35 in the rate of girls, District Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar informed FPJ.

It was mandatory for private hospitals to provide information on the birth rate of girls born in their facilities to the District Government Hospital.

However, for the past year, as per the state government’s guidelines, the information first goes to the evaluation and monitoring committee officers, due to which there is a delay in the data reaching the government hospital.

Various awareness programmes run by government

At the central, state and district levels, awareness about the birth of girls has been created in society through various initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter), and the government bearing the entire cost of education if a girl is born, to increase the child sex ratio in the birth rate of girls. As a positive result of this, the birth rate of girls is increasing in rural areas.

Study of six talukas of Thane district

In Bhiwandi taluka, the birth rate of boys is 487 and girls is 507, which means the ratio is 1,041 per thousand. In Thane Rural, the number of boys is 262 and the birth rate of girls is 267, which means the child sex ratio is 1,019.

In Murbad, there are 992 boys and 952 girls, while in Shahapur, 2,341 boys were born during the year and 2,147 girls were born. This means the ratio is 917 per thousand.

In Ambernath, there are 1,322 boys and 1,057 girls, and the birth rate of girls is 951. Also, in Kalyan, 108 boys were born during the year and 105 girls were born. This means the ratio is 972 per thousand.

No cases of prenatal sex determination

Meanwhile, it was informed that a reward of one lakh rupees is being given by the government to informers who provide information about those violating the law as per the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 2003. Not a single case of prenatal sex determination tests was recorded throughout the year.

