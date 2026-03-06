Maharashtra News: Gadchiroli Police Demolish 44 Maoist Memorials In Forest Areas To Curb Naxal Presence

Gadchiroli police dismantle Maoist memorials in remote forest regions as part of an anti-Naxal operation to reduce fear among local villagers | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: Gadchiroli police recently destroyed 44 monuments/memorials erected by Maoists. Maoist memorials were being constructed by Maoists in remote areas to create terror in the minds of the local people and to show their presence, police said. In September last year, Gadchiroli police had destroyed two monuments erected by Maoists, which were two to three years old.

Police cite decline in Maoist activity

According to the Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, due to the effective anti-Maoist campaigns implemented by the Gadchiroli police in the past, the Maoist movement in the district has almost come to an end, and the fear of Maoists in the minds of the common citizens is seen to be decreasing.

Search operations uncover multiple memorials

"It was observed that Maoists had erected monuments in many places in Gadchiroli district to create fear in the minds of the people. Accordingly, the police started a search operation in various forest areas of the district. During this, a total of 44 monuments were found to have been built by Maoists within Gadchiroli. The bomb disposal team thoroughly inspected the said Maoist monuments and the area and after that the personnel demolished the said monuments," said a police officer.

Memorials found across several sub-divisions

This includes a total of 44 Maoist monuments including 18 in Etapalli sub-division, 17 in Hedri sub-division, 05 in Bhamragad sub-division, 02 in Jimlagatta sub-division, 01 in Dhanora sub-division and 01 in Pendhari sub-division.

Also Watch:

Police say demolition boosted villagers’ confidence

"The Gadchiroli Police has ended the fear of Maoists among the residents of the area by destroying the monuments of Maoists in remote villages like Pengunda, Kawande, Tumarkothi, Gardewada, Wangeturi and Gatta which are considered to be havens for Maoists. These are not just physical monuments but are a symbol of Maoist violence and terror. However, the destruction of these monuments by the Gadchiroli Police has created an atmosphere of security among the villagers and their trust in the police force and the administration has increased," said the officer.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/