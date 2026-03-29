Maharashtra News: Fire Breaks Out At Sahara Foams Factory In Palghar, 1 Worker Injured

Fire Breaks Out At Sahara Foams Factory In Palghar, 1 Worker Injured | Representative Image

Palghar: A worker was injured after a major fire broke out at a mattress foam manufacturing factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar district early Sunday morning, police officials said.

The incident occurred at Sahara Foams, located in Biloshi village of Wada taluka, at around 5:00–5:30 a.m. The blaze rapidly spread across the premises due to the presence of large quantities of highly flammable foam material.

Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the surrounding area, and flames were visible from a considerable distance, creating panic among nearby residents.

According to Wada Police Inspector Datta Kindre, one worker at the factory sustained burn injuries in the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Firefighting teams promptly responded to the emergency, with two fire engines deployed at the site. The blaze was brought under control within a few hours, and by around 9:00 a.m., the fire was completely extinguished with the assistance of the fire brigade. Cooling operations were carried out thereafter to prevent any flare-ups.

Officials confirmed that there was no loss of life in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and further investigation is underway.

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