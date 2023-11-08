Maharashtra News: Dy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar's Political Launching Deferred

Parth Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's elder son Parth, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election, was waiting along with his younger brother Jai, for his political launching after his father's big decision to join the government along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, with DCM Pawar choosing one of his staunch loyalists Ranjit Tawre as the director of the Pune district co-operative bank, the post which he vacated a few days back, dreams of political launching of parth and Jai seem to have been shunned at least for the time being.

After the rebellion, both the sons of Ajit Pawar had been supporting him in his politics. This had led to hopes of political rehabilitation of Parth and launching of Jai. Appointment of either of them to the post vacated by Ajit Pawar would have given the signal to Ajit Pawar loyalists. However, at the meeting of the Pune district co op bank Ranjit Tawre was elected as its director. This shall increase Ajit pawar factions' strength in the district, political analysts have said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)