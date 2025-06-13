Maharashtra News: Congress Backs Bachhu Kadu’s Hunger Strike For Farmers; Calls Out Govt On Loan Waivers, Suicides

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal |

The Congress party has expressed its support for the ongoing hunger strike led by Bachhu Kadu, president of the Prahar Janshakti Party, demanding urgent attention to the grave issues facing farmers in Maharashtra.

State Congress President Harswardhan Sapkal took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly announce the party’s backing for Kadu’s hunger strike, which began on June 8 at Gurukunj Mozhari in the district. Kadu’s protest aims to raise awareness about the numerous pressing issues that farmers in Maharashtra are currently grappling with.

Sapkal stated, "Bachhu Kadu is on a hunger strike to highlight the genuine concerns of farmers. The issues raised by Kadu are real, and farmers today are facing enormous hardships. There is no fair price for their produce, farmer suicides are rampant in the state, and the government has failed to fulfill its election promise of loan waivers. As a result, the farmers who were already in crisis have now become utterly hopeless and distressed."

शेतक-यांच्या प्रश्नासाठी सुरु असलेल्या बच्चू कडूंच्या अन्नत्याग आंदोलनाला काँग्रेसचा पाठिंबा.



शेतकऱ्यांच्या विविध प्रश्नांसंदर्भात प्रहार संघटनेचे अध्यक्ष, माजी मंत्री बच्चू कडू यांचे गुरुकुंज मोझरी येथे अन्नत्याग आंदोलन सुरु आहे. कडू यांनी उपस्थित केलेले प्रश्न हे वास्तव आहे,… — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) June 13, 2025

Sapkal further emphasized the need for collective support for the farmers, adding, "In this difficult situation, it is crucial for everyone to stand by the farmers. Bachhu Kadu’s hunger strike has brought these issues to the forefront. The Congress party has consistently raised these concerns with the government, demanding loan waivers, compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rains, and a guaranteed minimum price for agricultural produce. We are organizing protests across districts to support these demands. Our farmers are struggling, and we must ensure their survival. If farmers survive, Maharashtra and the nation will survive. The Congress party will continue its struggle against the government and intensify this fight in the coming days."

Since June 8, Bachhu Kadu has been on an indefinite hunger strike, highlighting the escalating crisis faced by farmers. On the sixth day of the protest, State Minister for Soil and Water Conservation Sanjay Rathod visited the protest site to appeal to Kadu to end the fast. However, Kadu firmly rejected the request, vowing that he would not end the protest until the government addressed the demands of the farming community.

"I respect the sympathy shown by Sanjay Rathod, but we cannot betray the trust of farmers and farm laborers," Kadu said. "Either take collective action on our demands or make arrangements for our funeral procession. We are ready to accept either of these options. We will not compromise on our duty to the farmers. Every day, 15 to 20 farmers are committing suicide — this is the reality we face."

The hunger strike has sparked widespread attention to the ongoing challenges faced by farmers in the region, with the Congress party pledging to maintain pressure on the state government to take immediate action.