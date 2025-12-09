Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Confirms Centre’s Nod For Grand Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue At CSMT Redevelopment Plan | VIDEO

CSMT to finally get a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as confirmed by CM Devendra Fadnavis during the Assembly session | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 09: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the state assembly that the Union government has given its nod for installing a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj within the premises of Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The memorial, he said, has been integrated into the master plan of the station’s ambitious redevelopment project.

Query Raised in Assembly

Fadnavis was responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, who pointed out that although the historic terminus was named after the Maratha warrior king, it still lacked a statue that reflected his stature and legacy. Jadhav stressed that the site holds immense cultural and historical significance and should feature a monument befitting Shivaji Maharaj.

After the new plan is approved, a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be erected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.



नवीन आराखडा मंजूर झाल्यानंतर छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस (CSMT), मुंबई येथे छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांचा भव्य पुतळा उभारू!… pic.twitter.com/DU3B0LSZhr — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 9, 2025

Centre's Approval Already in Place

Clarifying the government’s position, Fadnavis said, “The Union government has already taken the decision. A fresh proposal from the state was not required.”

He added that a recent reply by the Union Minister of State for Railways pertained to an earlier layout plan, not the current redevelopment blueprint in which the statue has already been incorporated.

Political Context

The development comes as political parties gear up for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, where Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy is expected to feature prominently in campaign narratives. Both the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are likely to leverage the issue to appeal to voters.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State...

Previous Demand for Statue

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant had written to the Centre demanding the installation of the statue. Sawant said the Railways, in its response, clarified that the earlier proposal he referenced did not fall under its jurisdiction.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/