Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Relief For Konkan Mango And Cashew Farmers Hit By Crop Losses

CM Devendra Fadnavis assures financial relief for Konkan mango and cashew farmers affected by crop losses during a review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that financial assistance for mango and cashew growers affected by crop losses in the Konkan region will be announced before the end of the ongoing Assembly session.

Government assures relief for affected farmers

Speaking at a high-level meeting in Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis said the government is committed to supporting orchard farmers who suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal weather, which led to large-scale flowering damage in mango and cashew crops—key produce of the Konkan region.

Leaders raise concerns over crop damage

Union Minister and MP Narayan Rane also raised the concerns of affected farmers during the meeting. State Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, who has been actively following up on the issue, welcomed the Chief Minister’s assurance and expressed gratitude.

Damage assessment and compensation plan

Fadnavis said the extent of damage is significant and the government will take a comprehensive view based on past relief measures before finalising the compensation. He added that inputs from Deputy Chief Ministers, agriculture and horticulture departments, and public representatives from Konkan will be considered.

Up to 90% crop loss reported

According to officials, nearly 90% crop damage has been reported in parts of the Konkan region this season, leaving orchard farmers distressed. The Agriculture Department presented a detailed assessment during the meeting, while local representatives demanded immediate relief.

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Aid expected to stabilise horticulture sector

The proposed aid is expected to provide much-needed support to affected farmers and stabilise the region’s horticulture economy.

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