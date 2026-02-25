Maharashtra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Mandatory Implementation Of Govt Health Schemes Across Private And Charitable Hospitals | VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces compulsory implementation of government health schemes with real-time hospital transparency measures | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 24: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed the State Assembly that it is mandatory for private and charitable hospitals in Maharashtra to implement both Central and State government health schemes.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Fadnavis said the government has introduced a new “concessional definition” for charitable hospitals, bringing more institutions under the charitable category. These hospitals are now required to maintain transparency regarding reserved beds and funds earmarked for poor and needy patients.

All charitable hospitals must mandatorily implement the Central and State Government schemes, and during this very session, amendments to the law will be introduced to ensure that the reserved funds are being utilised in a fully transparent manner.



Dynamic dashboard for real-time monitoring

The Chief Minister said the government has developed a dynamic dashboard to ensure accurate and real-time information about hospital services. Through this system, details such as the number of available beds, expenditure incurred on patients, and utilisation of charitable funds can be monitored at any time.

“Earlier, hospitals used to show expenditure on paper, but there was no certainty whether actual services were being provided. Now, the government has revised and increased the prescribed rates, and hospitals will have to provide services strictly according to these approved rates,” Fadnavis said.

He further stated that it will be mandatory for every hospital to publicly declare its bed charges. Additionally, hospitals must allocate two per cent of their total funds for charitable services. However, until now, there has been no clear visibility on how this two per cent fund was being utilised.

Amendments planned to ensure transparency

To address this, the government plans to introduce amendments in the ongoing session to ensure that the two per cent charitable fund is reflected on the dashboard. This will enable transparency on how much expenditure is incurred on each eligible patient under the charitable quota.

Fadnavis noted that certain aspects of the issue are currently pending before the High Court. The court has directed the Law and Judiciary Department to hear the hospitals’ side before taking a decision.

Nevertheless, the government’s position remains clear that all charitable hospitals must transparently implement Central and State health schemes and comply with provisions related to reserved beds and designated funds.

“For the first time, the state government has updated and consolidated information about beds in every hospital. After the proposed amendments, the system will become even more robust and transparent,” the Chief Minister said.

