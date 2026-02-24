‘Digital Arrest Is A Fraud’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Citizens To Report Cyber Scams Immediately | VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cautions citizens in the State Assembly against rising digital arrest cyber frauds | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: In a strong warning against rising cyber fraud, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday clarified in the State Assembly that digital arrest is fraud and there is no legal concept of “digital arrest” under Indian law, and urged citizens not to fall prey to fraudsters issuing such threats through video calls.

Intervening during the Question Hour on an issue raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, Fadnavis categorically stated that “digital arrest” is a fraudulent tactic used by cybercriminals and has no legal validity.

“I want to tell citizens that there is nothing called digital arrest in law. If you get a phone call or video call telling you that you are under digital arrest, understand it is a fraud and immediately report it to 1930,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the national cybercrime helpline.

‘Golden hour’ crucial for recovery of funds

Fadnavis stressed the importance of the “golden hour” — the first hour after a cyber fraud occurs — stating that nearly 90 per cent of the defrauded amount can be recovered if victims report the incident immediately by dialling the toll-free helpline number 1930.

“If the complaint is registered within the critical golden hour, authorities can act swiftly and prevent the money from being withdrawn or transferred further,” he said. “We have a robust cyber safety system in place.”

The Chief Minister expressed concern that despite growing awareness and the availability of cyber protection mechanisms, several individuals — including retired IAS and defence officers — have fallen victim to such scams.

Fraudsters pose as CBI, police officials

Explaining the pattern of the fraud, Fadnavis said victims typically receive a video call from individuals posing as officials from agencies such as the CBI, police, or customs department. The fraudsters claim that a parcel addressed to the victim contains illegal items such as narcotics.

“They tell the victim that he or she is under digital arrest and must not move away from the screen. The frightened victim is then coerced into transferring money online,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that in many such cases, the masterminds operate from foreign countries that do not have extradition treaties with India. The siphoned money is often routed to overseas bank accounts, making recovery more challenging if not reported immediately.

Maharashtra Cyber Security Project operational

Fadnavis informed the House that the state government has operationalised the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project to combat cybercrime effectively.

The initiative focuses particularly on protecting women, children and senior citizens and is equipped with advanced technology, skilled manpower and dedicated resources.

The project headquarters and a nodal cyber police station are functioning at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. Through this central facility, cyber labs and police stations across 50 districts in the state are actively working to curb cybercrime.

He further stated that Maharashtra Cyber has provided online forensic tools training to nearly 1,000 police officers and personnel across the state with the assistance of 26 specialised agencies.

Awareness drive across platforms and railway stations

To strengthen public awareness, the government is promoting the national cybercrime reporting portal — www.cybercrime.gov.in — along with the helpline number 1930. Awareness campaigns are being conducted extensively through official social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

In addition, cybercrime awareness messages are being displayed on LED and LCD screens at 34 railway stations across the state to sensitise commuters about online fraud.

Reiterating his appeal, the Chief Minister urged citizens to remain vigilant and to immediately report suspicious calls or financial transactions. “Awareness and timely reporting are the strongest weapons against cybercrime,” he said.

