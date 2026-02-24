'No Such Thing As Digital Arrest': CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns Citizens Against Cyber Scams During Maharashtra Budget Session |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Tuesday cautioned citizens against falling prey to so-called 'digital arrests,' clarifying that such arrests have no legal validity.

Responding to a question by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi during Question Hour in the legislature, Fadnavis said cybercriminals are increasingly impersonating officials from agencies like the CBI or police through video calls. These fraudsters create fake virtual jail scenarios to intimidate victims and extort money.

If anyone receives a phone or video call related to a 'Digital Arrest', they must immediately report it by calling at 1930.



कोणालाही डिजिटल अरेस्ट संदर्भात फोन, व्हिडिओ कॉल आला तर थेट '1930' या नंबरवर तक्रार करावी.



(विधानसभा, मुंबई | दि. 24 फेब्रुवारी 2026)#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/tcOY1XQYHV — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 24, 2026

The Chief Minister underlined that no law enforcement agency or government department conducts arrests over video calls or seeks money to settle legal issues. He urged people to immediately disconnect such calls and report them to the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

Highlighting the importance of swift action, Fadnavis stressed the concept of the golden hour, the first 60 minutes after a cyber fraud. “If victims report the incident within this time, there is a much higher chance of freezing or recovering the stolen money,” he said.

Highly Experienced Individuals Falling Prey To Digital Frauds

Fadnavis also noted that Maharashtra has set up India’s most advanced cybersecurity centre, which has now become a national model for tracking digital footprints and busting fraudulent call centres. Despite these measures, he said, even highly experienced individuals, including a retired IAS officer and a senior naval officer, have fallen victim to sophisticated cyber scams.

Sharing data in the House, the Chief Minister said that between late 2025 and early 2026, Maharashtra recorded 145 major cybercrime cases involving fraud amounting to over Rs 129 crore. Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam cited a recent case from Ahilyanagar, where police managed to freeze Rs 78 lakh out of Rs 87 lakh siphoned off from a victim.

Fadnavis added that both the central and state governments are intensifying public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about cyber frauds and the tactics used by scammers, urging people to stay alert and informed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/