Maharashtra News: Auto Driver Drugs & Rapes 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student In Ratnagiri; Shocking Incident Sparks Protests

A 19-year-old nursing student was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified auto driver in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Monday.

According to reports, the victim was found unconscious and severely injured near Champak Ground. She was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the India Today report, the victim had taken a rickshaw to reach home. The driver offered her water laced with a sedative. After she lost consciousness, the driver took her to a secluded place, sexually assaulted her, and then fled the scene.

After the victim regained consciousness, she informed her family about the incident.

The victim's parents immediately filed a police complaint. The police have registered a case against the driver and have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.

The protests escalated as hospital staff and supporters took to the streets, blocking traffic across Ratnagiri. Demonstrators held banners, chanted slogans, and demanded immediate action against the culprits. The videos of the protest have surfaced online.

This incident has come to light amid nationwide protests demanding justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Healthcare professionals also call for stronger security laws, citing concerns for their safety during late-night shifts.