Maharashtra News: 4 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested In Pune In Joint Operation By Military Intelligence And Kondhwa Police

Four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants apprehended in joint Kondhwa Police and Military Intelligence operation in Pune | Representational Image

Pune (Maharashtra), June 14: In a successful joint operation, the Southern Command Military Intelligence Unit and Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City Police apprehended four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in a labour camp near Punyadham Ashram Road, Notting Hill Society, Pune.

The operation was conducted on June 13, following specific intelligence received by Military Intelligence about the presence of undocumented foreign nationals at a labour site in the Kondhwa area. Based on the input, a team was quickly formed with local police and a surprise raid was carried out at the identified location.

During the verification process at the construction site, four individuals attempted to flee but were swiftly caught by the joint team. Upon interrogation and document checking, their identity as Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India was established.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Swapan Mandal (39), Mithun Kumar Santal (35), Ranodhir Mandal (29), and Dilip Mondal (38). All four individuals hail from Satkhira district in Bangladesh, which shares a porous border with India and has been flagged in the past for illegal cross-border movements.

Officials confirmed that further joint questioning of the arrested individuals will be carried out to determine their entry routes, duration of stay, and possible involvement in any labour rackets or larger infiltration networks.

The Pune City Police have registered a case under section 14 of The Foreigners Act, 1946, section 3 and 6 of the Passport Act and The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 at Kondhwa Police station. Further investigation is underway in the case.

Meanwhile, the South District Police of Delhi have deported a total of 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including 38 women and 43 children, following 14 intensive enforcement drives conducted between December 27, 2024, and June 10, 2025, according to a release.

According to the release, the operation, aimed at addressing growing concerns over unauthorised foreign nationals, involved multiple teams targeting slums and suspected areas to verify voter IDs and Aadhaar cards for identifying illegal immigrants.

Responding to escalating concerns about the unauthorised stay of Bangladeshi migrants, the South District Police launched a sustained campaign, leveraging local intelligence networks, sensitised informants, and developed human intelligence to trace and apprehend those residing illegally. Efforts also focused on mapping and monitoring entry routes commonly exploited by undocumented immigrants entering India.

