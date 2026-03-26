Maharashtra News: '18,501 Arrested In Gutkha Crackdown, 13,783 Cases Registered Over 5 Years,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights crackdown on banned gutkha trade, citing over 18,000 arrests across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: The state police, in a crackdown on banned gutkha, pan masala, and flavoured tobacco, have registered 13,783 cases over the past five years and arrested 18,501 people.

Details shared in State Assembly

The information was provided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the State Assembly recently. He stated that police detected 13,732 cases related to the production, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of banned gutkha, flavoured tobacco, and flavoured supari between 2021 and 2025.

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Preventive action and seizures

Additionally, police took preventive action in 8,986 cases, besides initiating action against those involved, the Chief Minister said.

In Dharashiv district in the Marathwada region, police seized material worth Rs 3.68 crore during operations against gutkha sales between 2024 and 2026, Fadnavis added.

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