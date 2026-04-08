Maharashtra News: 15 Dengue Cases Reported In Uran’s Koproli–Pandive Village, Health Teams Intensify Fogging And Surveillance Measures

Health teams conduct fogging and surveys in Uran village after dengue cases rise | Representative image

Navi Mumbai, April 8: At least 15 dengue cases have been reported from Koproli–Pandive village in Uran taluka, prompting the health department to step up containment measures, including fogging, surveillance, and public awareness drives.

Containment measures intensified

Officials said the outbreak has been linked to increased mosquito breeding in the area. “So far, 15 dengue patients have been treated at the Koproli Primary Health Centre. Considering the likelihood of more cases, preventive measures have been intensified,” said an officer, Uran Panchayat Samiti.

Health teams have conducted a door-to-door survey across the village, while senior officials from the Raigad district health department visited the affected area to assess the situation. Insecticide spraying has been initiated, and residents have been advised to follow “dry day” practices during the week to prevent water stagnation.

Mosquito breeding identified as key factor

During inspections, mosquito larvae were found in stored water tanks, which officials identified as a key factor behind the spread of the disease. Residents have been urged to maintain hygiene and avoid storing water in open containers.

Villagers flag healthcare concerns

Meanwhile, villagers raised concerns over the functioning of the Koproli Primary Health Centre, citing the absence of doctors, shortage of medicines, and poor facilities. They said many patients are forced to travel to Uran, Navi Mumbai, or Panvel even for minor treatment, causing hardship to vulnerable groups.

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Monitoring and public cooperation

Health officials said close monitoring will continue to prevent further spread of the infection and appealed to residents to cooperate with preventive measures.

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