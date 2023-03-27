 Maharashtra: New monsoon time-table of Konkan Railway from June 10, check details inside
The 760km long rail route of Konkan Railway, connecting Roha in Maharashtra to Mangalore in Karnataka is considered an engineering marvel. It crosses over 145 rivers, 2,000 bridges and 91 tunnels.

Representative image | Wikimedia Commons

In order to run the trains effectively during the monsoon and avoid any inconvenience to passengers, the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) will implement its monsoon timetable along the Konkan Railway route from June 10 up to October 31.

An official said, “The train services will slow down on grounds of security during the monsoon period. This will cause a change in the timings. The speed of the trains will be reduced especially during the time of torrential rainfall. Apart from trains passing over Western Railway (WR), the timing of other trains passing through the Konkan Railway section will be also revised.” He said the timing of 22 trains passing via Vasai also will be also revised.

The trains include Chandigarh-Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto Express, Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express, Chandigarh-Madgaon Junction Goa Sampark Kranti Express, Amritsar-Kochuveli Express, Ajmer-Ernakulam Junction Marusagar Express, Shri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express, Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, Gandhidham-Nagarcoil Express, Okha-Ernakulam Junction. Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Express, Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Junction Express, Hapa-Madgaon Junction. Gandhidham-Tirunelveli ‘Humsafar’ Express, Porbandar-Kochuveli Express, Indore Junction. Kochuveli Express, Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Express, Hisar Junction-Coimbatore ‘AC’ Express, Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuvali Express, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Super Fast Express.



