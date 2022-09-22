Maharashtra: New 18 Conservation reserves spread over 1587.45 sq km approved | Pixabay

There is good news for the nature lovers and those engaged in the protection of ecology and environment. The Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) at its meeting chaired by forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday has approved 18 new Conservation Reserves in Maharashtra spread over a total of 1587.45 sq km. This is in addition to 15 CRs already declared of which 8 CRs have been notified since last 2 years. Further, the SBWL in June had recommended to declare 12 new CRs in the state and the process of their notification was under progress.

The list of new 18 CRs included Velhe Mulshi (Pune/Raigad district) 87.41 sq km, Naneghat (Pune/Thane) 98.78 sq km, Bhorgirigad (Pune) 37.64 sq km, Dindoshi (Nashik ) 62.10 sq km, Surana (Nashik) 86.28 sq km, Taharabad (Nashik)122.45 sq km, Kareghat (Nandurbar) 97.45 sq km, Chinchpada (Nandurbar)93.91 sq km, Alibag (Raigad060.03 sq km, Ghera Manikgad (Raigad) 53.25 sq km, Rajmachi (Thane/Pune)83.15 sq km, Lonavala (Pune/Raigad) 121.20 sq km, Gumtara (Thane) 125.50 sq km, Jawhar (Palghar) 118.28 sq km, Dhamani (Palghar) 45.15 sq km, Asherigad (Palghar) 80.95 sq km, Aatpadi (Sangli) 9.48 sq km and Ekara (Chandrapur) 102.99 sq km.

These new CRs house rare floral species, butterflies and various animals. According to the forest department sources, the provision of declaration of CR is given under section36A of Wildlife(Protection) Act 1972. The basic purpose is to protect the landscapes, flora and fauna and their habitat that are adjacent to national parks and sanctuaries and those areas which link one protected area with another.

Management interventions like habitat management, strengthening of protection measures, soil and moisture conservation works, livelihood activities are to be done according to the approved Conservation Management Plan.

