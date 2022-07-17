Maharashtra: Nehru Yuva Kendra organizes social media workshops in collaboration with UNICEF

Photo: File Image

In a bid to encourage youth to use social media for a constructive purpose and to warn them about its adverse impact on the masses, 40 youths from across Maharashtra, in collaboration with UNICEF, came together on Thursday at Belapur in three days long workshops organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra in Maharashtra.

The youth learnt various aspects of social media and how to disseminate correct information through different digital platforms and formats.

The sessions took place at the residential workshop of YMCA Belapur, where representatives of Nehru Yuva Kendra from every district participated.

The session was inaugurated by Rahul Gadpale, Chief Editor of Dainik Sakal newspaper, Prakash Manure SD Nehru Yuva Kendra Maharashtra & Goa; Swati Mohapatra, Communication Specialist UNICEF, Tanaji Patil Senior Consultant UNICEF and Shruti Ganpathye Senior Consultant UNICEF.

While encouraging the youngsters to use social media for a constructive purpose, Rahul Gadpale also warned them about its adverse impact on the masses.

"Social media is a powerful tool. But one needs to know its correct usage. Unfortunately, we all get addicted to the comments that we get on social media posts. But these comments sometimes put us in an unnecessary animosity," he said. Gadpale also appreciated and encouraged the youngsters to come together for such programmes to broaden their horizons.

Prakash Manure guided the students in learning new things which they can put to use in their future. "The youths should come out of their comfort zones and open themselves to the world. This is the time for them to learn new things and use their energies for positive works," Manure said.

Swati Mohapatra appreciated the effort taken by the youngsters to reach Navi Mumbai amid heavy rainfall which had started across Maharashtra. "We are happy with the enthusiasm shown towards the issue of social media. These youngsters should become a voice, raise social issues and bring awareness across Maharashtra," she said.

Tanaji Patil informed the youth about social media being a double-edged sword and that one needs to be careful while using it.