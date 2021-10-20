Maharashtra: NCP's Rupali Chakankar appointed as chairperson of State Women Commission

NCP's Rupali Chakankar was on Wednesday appointed as chairperson of Maharashtra State Women Commission. The Maharashtra government issued an order stating that Chakankar will hold the post for three years starting from October 21.

Chakankar, meanwhile, will take up the post tomorrow and will face a major challenge in the face of rising violence against women in the state.

Vijaya Rahatkar had resigned as President of the Women's Commission on 4 February 2020. Since then, the post has been vacant for the last one and a half years. The National Commission for Women had expressed displeasure over the vacancy. Against this backdrop, the Women's Commission has been given new leadership immediately.

Chakankar's name was doing the rounds for the post. The NCP leader's name was sealed by the NCP after it was decided that the post would go to the NCP in the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

After Chitra Wagh took an exit from the NCP, Rupali Chakankar had got attention from the party leaders and followers.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 08:25 PM IST