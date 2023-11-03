Maharashtra: NCP State President Sunil Tatkare Set To Embark On Statewide Tour From November 5

Sunil Tatkare |

Mumbai: NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) state President Sunil Tatkare on Friday announced a statewide tour starting November 5 from East Vidarbha. The tour will have the tagline, ‘Nirdhar Nav Parvacha: Ghadyal Tech, Vel Navi’ (Determination for New Era: Same Clock, New Time), he said.

“In the first phase, six districts of Eastern Vidarbha will be toured where rallies of grassroot workers and district-level office bearers will be held under the theme, determination for new era,” Tatkare said adding that “the party leadership is confident that all these rallies will generate huge response like the 'Uttardayitva Sabha' organized by the party earlier this year.”

"We will be able to expand the base of our party as well as the NDA under the leadership of Ajitdada Pawar," Tatkare added.

Looking at the Lok Sabha elections, our target is to cover the whole Maharashtra with rallies under this new tagline, the state president of the NCP faction under Ajit Pawar said.

Replying to questions, Tatkare also made it clear that preparations are being done as part of NDA and that the party is determined to contest elections on the symbol of clock.

When asked about NCP MP Supriya Sule's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking disqualification of Sunil Tatkare, he said that a similar letter has already been sent by him to the Speaker seeking disqualification of her and four others.

'Such statements come out of a frustrated mindset': Tatkare on Sule's letter

“Our decision is based on legal, democratic and constitutional values where a majority of MLAs stand with us. It is natural for anyone to feel frustrated over this. Such statements come out of a frustrated mindset,” Tatkare said while commenting on Sule’s statement that a certain invisible power was protecting the Ajit Pawar camp.

Tatkare also made it clear that after the Vidarbha tour between November 5 and 8, he is scheduled to go to Delhi to attend a hearing before the Election Commission. He also congratulated Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil for calling off fast and said that the state government is taking quick steps to ensure reservation is granted to the Maratha community.