Maharashtra: NCP SP Supriya Sule Flags Massive Potholes On Pandharpur-Mahad Highway, Urges Nitin Gadkari To Take Required Actions |

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday raised concerns over road safety after a large number of potholes were spotted on the stretch of the Pandharpur-Mahad National Highway in Bhor taluka, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Square to Rambaug Naka.

Sule highlights poor road condition

Taking to her X account (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, “There are a large number of potholes on the stretch of the Pandharpur-Mahad National Highway in Bhor taluka, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Square to Rambaug Naka, and the condition of the road has become extremely deplorable.”

Further talking about the road conditions in the region, she stated that several citizens, students, ambulance drivers and other motorists face significant hardship while using the road. The route is considered one of the busiest in the area.

“Due to the potholes, traffic is getting disrupted, and the risk of accidents has also increased. Complaints regarding the poor condition of the road in this area have been continuously received in the past as well,” Sule wrote in her post.

Appeal to Nitin Gadkari

Sule requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to look into the deteriorating road conditions and issue the necessary instructions to the concerned department for the immediate repair of the stretch so that citizens can travel safely and smoothly.

Sule’s appeal comes after several road-related incidents have been reported across the state in recent months. Potholes and dug-up road stretches have reportedly contributed to a rise in vehicle accidents and disrupted vehicular movement.

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