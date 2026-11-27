Supriya Sule will miss the INDIA bloc’s strategy meeting ahead of the special parliamentary session | FPJ

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule will remain absent from the INDIA bloc's meeting scheduled in Delhi on Saturday to discuss a joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament.

Sule will skip the meeting as her father and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is unwell, while other party MPs will represent the NCP (SP), according to party sources. She is expected to reach Delhi on Sunday night to attend the special session.

INDIA Bloc To Discuss Parliamentary Strategy

The meeting was convened following a decision taken at a Congress meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh. The INDIA bloc leaders are expected to discuss a coordinated parliamentary strategy, particularly on the delimitation issue.

Earlier, Supriya Sule had made it clear that if 50 per cent of seats were increased in every state, her party would support the delimitation bill.

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Shiv Sena Calls MPs' Meeting

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at his Mumbai residence, Nandanvan, on November 28. The party has also issued a whip directing its MPs to remain present in Delhi by November 29 for the special parliamentary session.

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