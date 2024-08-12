 Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar's Convoy Blocked During Solapur Visit, Maratha Reservation Protesters Demand Clarity
Pawar, who was traveling on the Tembhurni-Kurduwadi road, faced a blockade from the protesters who insisted on a clear position regarding Maratha reservation.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's Convoy Blocked During Visit Solapur, Maratha Reservation Protesters Demand Clarity | Video Screengrab

During his visit to Barshi, Solapur Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar's vehicle was halted by Maratha reservation protesters. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as "One Maratha, One lakh Marathas" and demanded that Pawar clarify his stance on Maratha reservation.

Pawar, who was traveling on the Tembhurni-Kurduwadi road, faced a blockade from the protesters who insisted on a clear position regarding Maratha reservation. The incident occurred as Pawar's convoy was approaching Kurduwadi.

Pawar was scheduled to attend a gathering in Barshi at 11 AM, where he honored newly elected MPs. He remained in Barshi until 4 PM, after which he headed to a meeting in Limaye Wadi, Solapur city, focused on the nomadic, denotified, and OBC communities.

During the protest, MNS taluka chief Sagar Lokre and other Maratha activists stopped Pawar's vehicle. They demanded clarity on Maratha reservation. Pawar responded by opening the car door to listen to the protesters, and later expressed his support for their cause. Following this, the protesters allowed Pawar's vehicle to proceed.

In another related event, NCP leader Vishwas Barbole organized a 'Farmer’s Dialogue Meeting' in Barshi, attended by Sharad Pawar, former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Singh Mohite Patil, MP Dairysheel Mohite Patil, and MLA Rohit Pawar. During Pawar’s speech, Maratha protesters displayed black flags. Earlier, in Kurduwadi, the protesters had questioned Pawar on the reservation issue.

Additionally, BJP MP Ashok Chavan also faced a similar situation when Maratha protesters questioned him about the delay in providing reservation benefits. The protesters criticized him for not acting swiftly and warned that they would oppose him in the Assembly elections if their demands were not met. This incident occurred at an event in Mugat village where Chavan was present. The protests against Chavan and his family have been ongoing in his Bhokar constituency at Nanded.

Sakal Maratha samaj activist also gherao State Congress President Nana Patole, Congress State incharge Ramesh Chennithala and Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat when they were on tour of Nanded. They were gherao at rally point and asked what is their stand on the Maratha reservation from OBC quota. They were also given a letter pertaining to this. 

