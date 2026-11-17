Maharashtra NCP Legislators Donate One Month's Salary To CM Relief Fund To Support Drought-Hit Farmers Across The State | X / CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Tuesday decided to donate one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support drought-hit farmers in the state.

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The legislators handed over the cheques to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the state cabinet meeting at Mantralaya.

Standing firmly with farmers during times of crisis and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance is the true lesson imparted by late Ajit Pawar, the legislators said.

Carrying forward his legacy and ideology, sharing the hardships of farmers and contributing to resolving their difficulties is a collective responsibility, they said, adding that the party remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the farming community.

NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, senior party leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare were among those present.