Maharashtra: NCP Leaders To Tour Lok Sabha Constituencies, Ministers To Hold Janta Darbar, Tatkare Says

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra's senior NCP leaders will soon start Lok Sabha constituency-wise tours of different areas of the state while the ministers will hold Janta Darbar to resolve people's grievances, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said on Friday while interacting with the media.

The NCP state unit meeting was held at the party office under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The decisions were made during the meeting, Tatkare said.

The party's strategies and plans, statewide organisation and related issues were discussed at the meeting. It was also decided that the core committee of the party will meet next week where a time bound programme for gearing up the party organisation will be finalised, Tatkare said.

After the meeting next week, party leaders will start the tour and nine ministers will begin Janta Darbar at the state party office starting next week, Tatkare said.