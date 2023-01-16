Maharashtra: Naxals flee after opening fire on cops in Gadchiroli; weapons seized |

Maharashtra: A group of naxals opened fire on a police team on Sunday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. The incident took place near the Vedampalli forest area of ​​Aheri Tehsil.

Maharashtra | Naxals fired on Police team in Vedampalli forest area of ​​Aheri Tehsil in Gadchiroli after retaliatory action from Police y'day. 20-25 naxals fled into the forest, Police seized weapons&naxal material from the spot: Nilotpal, SP Gadchiroli



Soon after the encounter, all 20-25 naxals fled into the forest area of Vedampalli. The police later conducted search and seized weapons & naxal material from the spot.

"Naxals fired on a police team in Vedampalli forest area of ​​Aheri Tehsil in Gadchiroli after retaliatory action from police yesterday. 20-25 naxals fled into the forest, police seized weapons & naxal material from the spot," said Nilotpal, SP Gadchiroli.

Encounter between police and Maoists took place earlier in Dec 2022

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Dec 23, an official said.

The gunfight took place at Aheri in Dhamacha village, located more than 900 kms from here, close to the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in the morning, he said.

Maoists opened fire during combing operation

"Based on specific information, a police team led by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal had launched a combing operation in the forest area. However, a group of Maoists opened fire at the police personnel, following which the latter responded," he said.

The exchange of fire continued for some time and the police later chased the Maoists for around 10 kms near the Chhattisgarh border, the official said.

Two bodies of a man and woman recovered

"During a search conducted later, the police team recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the spot," he said, adding that both of the deceased were divisional commander-level members of the Naxal Dalam.

Police also recovered one Insas rifle and one self-loading rifle from the spot, he said.

