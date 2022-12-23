Maha: Woman among two Maoists killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

Image for representational purpose | File photo

Mumbai: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.

The gunfight took place at Aheri in Dhamacha village, located more than 900 kms from here, close to the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in the morning, he said.

Maoists opened fire during combing operation

"Based on specific information, a police team led by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal had launched a combing operation in the forest area. However, a group of Maoists opened fire at the police personnel, following which the latter responded," he said.

The exchange of fire continued for some time and the police later chased the Maoists for around 10 kms near the Chhattisgarh border, the official said.

Two bodies of a man and woman recovered

"During a search conducted later, the police team recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the spot," he said, adding that both of the deceased were divisional commander-level members of the Naxal Dalam.

Police also recovered one Insas rifle and one self-loading rifle from the spot, he said.