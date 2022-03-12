Maharashtra: MVA partners rule out possibility of fall of govt and imposition of President’s Rule

Undeterred by the BJP issuing new dates for the collapse of the state government in Maharashtra, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners have decided to unitedly take on the opposition (BJP). A day after the BJP’s victory in four states and statement by several party leaders that MVA government will fall soon and the party will provide an alternative, the ruling partners comprising the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balsaheb Thorat and NCP Minister Jayant Patil met on late Friday night and decided to strongly counter BJP’s narrative.

These leaders have ruled out the possibility of the imposition of the President’s Rule saying that the MVA government enjoys support of 170 legislators and BJP’s move may become suicidal for it.

A senior minister, who was present at the Friday’s meeting, told the Free Press Journal, ‘’BJP after its victory in four states will certainly step up attacks against the MVA government and the actions by the central probe agencies cannot be ruled out. However, it was decided to further increase the coordination among three parties by focusing on governance. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will hold meetings in all districts to sort out local level differences among themselves so that the upcoming local and civic body elections can be fought together with a sole objective of BJP’s defeat.’’ Further, the minister said the Chief Minister, who is recovering from spine surgery, will soon start meeting Shiv Sena workers and general people that will help bridge the trust deficit.

Further, a mega rally will be organised by MVA partners in May to showcase their strength in Mumbai. This is ahead of the BMC elections as BJP has already launched Mission 2022 with a resolve to defeat Shiv Sena and assume power in India’s richest civic body. ‘’MVA partners together will give a befitting reply to BJP’s claim that Modi hai to Mumbai mumkin hai. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will work out a strategy to foil BJP’s attempt to win the BMC elections,’’ noted another minister.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:22 PM IST