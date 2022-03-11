Maharashtra Budget: MVA claim it will give impetus to growth; opposition says it neglected farmers, dalits and common man

The annual budget for 2022-23 presented by the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday has evoked mixed reactions. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners including Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress claimed that the budget will give a further impetus to the development while the opposition claimed it has neglected farmers and Dalits.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was present for 1 hour 10 minutes during the presentation of the budget by Pawar, said that the implementation of Panchasutri will help the state become a $1 trillion economy. “The government has given a much-needed booster dose to the industry, agriculture, health, transport and human resources. The budget also focuses on protecting the interest of weaker sections of the society,’’ he noted.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the state budget is against farmers, Dalits and will not give anything to the common man. "This budget is against farmers, Dalits and will not give anything to the common man. We were expecting that like the Central government and other states, the state government will give relief to people by decreasing VAT on petrol and diesel, but nothing has been done," he added.

State NCP chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, who had in the past held the finance department, said that Rs 10,111 crore has been earmarked to consolidate Maharashtra’s pre-eminence in attracting investments and its investor-friendly status.

Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that the budget has set a target of providing electricity to 60,000 agricultural pumps in 2022-23. ‘’The allocation of Rs 9,926 crore for the energy department will help speedy implementation of the slew of projects. Five projects will be implemented with the outgo of Rs 11,530 crore to strengthen Mumbai Transmission network from the budgetary allocation,’’ he added.

The leader of opposition Pravin Darekar claimed that the budget lacks provisions to provide much-needed relief to the common man. ‘’The budgetary proposals will mainly benefit rich and builders while neglecting the farmers, agricultural labourers, common man, women and backward classes,’’ he observed.

Former Chief Minister and Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan (Congress) said the budget will give further boost the state’s development. ‘’The allocation of Rs 15,773 crore has been made for roads and Rs 1,088 crore for buildings. The development of various road works will be launched from the Rs 5,000 crore loan sources from the Asian Development Bank,’’ he added.

