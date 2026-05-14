'Maharashtra Must Prepare For Possible El Niño Impact On Kharif Season 2026': Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale

Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale reviews Maharashtra’s kharif preparedness amid concerns over the possible impact of El Niño on the 2026 monsoon | X - @Shivendraraje11

Mumbai, May 14: Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Thursday directed officials to ensure full preparedness for the upcoming kharif season in view of the possible adverse impact of the El Niño phenomenon on the 2026 monsoon, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

Chairing a district-level pre-kharif review meeting through video conferencing, Bhosale instructed the administration to maintain adequate stocks of seeds and fertilisers and provide timely guidance to farmers on sowing patterns, water conservation, and crop planning.

Officials directed to ensure seed and fertiliser availability

The meeting was attended by Legislative Council member Vikram Kale, MP Shivaji Kalge, MLA Ramesh Karad, District Collector Dr Bharat Bastewad, and District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Rajendra Kadam, along with officials from the agriculture, animal husbandry, banking, and forest departments.

Bhosale said uncertainty in rainfall due to El Niño could affect sowing schedules and crop productivity, and therefore farmers must be continuously guided on suitable sowing periods and crop selection.

He directed officials to ensure that no shortage of seeds or fertilisers occurs in any taluka and asked agricultural input centres to maintain adequate supplies throughout the season.

Awareness campaigns and contingency planning stressed

The minister also stressed the need for careful planning in case of re-sowing due to irregular rainfall. Officials were instructed to create awareness among farmers regarding judicious use of seeds, chemical fertilisers, and water resources through workshops and training programmes.

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s instructions on increasing green cover, Bhosale said tree plantation and conservation drives should be intensified, particularly in Latur district where tree cover remains low. He also directed departments to speed up water conservation works with the support of local voluntary organisations.

District plans kharif sowing on 4.85 lakh hectares

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Rajendra Kadam informed the meeting that kharif sowing has been planned on 4.85 lakh hectares in the district this year, requiring around 3.64 lakh quintals of seeds.

Of this, farmers already possess over 2.36 lakh quintals, while the remaining stock will be supplied through Mahabeej, the National Seeds Corporation, and private companies.

Officials estimated that nearly 1.45 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers would be required during the season and assured that adequate monthly supply planning has been undertaken. The administration also said strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent the sale of fake seeds and fertilisers.

Rs 1,093 crore compensation distributed to farmers

Kadam further said that compensation of Rs 1,093 crore had been distributed to farmers for crop losses caused by floods and excessive rainfall during last year’s kharif season.

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He added that awareness campaigns on alternative crop patterns, suitable seed varieties, and reserve seed stocks were being conducted based on recommendations from agricultural universities to tackle any emergency arising from El Niño conditions.

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