Palghar Murder: 40-Yr-Old Man's Body Found Near Naigaon Railway Station; Case Filed

Palghar: The body of a 40-year-old man with injury marks has been found outside a railway station in Palghar district of Maharashtra, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

Some passers-by spotted the body near a toilet close to the Naigaon railway station on Sunday evening and alerted the police, inspector Mangesh Aandhare from Naigaon police station said. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Deceased identified as Bhagoji Uttekar

The deceased has been identified as Bhagoji Uttekar, the official said, adding the autopsy report is awaited. The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and are conducting a probe into it, he added.

8-year old murdered in Palghar in December

This is not the first time when such a shocking murder has been reported in Palghar. Around a month ago, a 16-year-old boy had strangled an 8-year-old girl living in the neighborhood to death in Palghar. The motive behind the murder was found to be personal enmity. Reports said the girl used to tease the boy, and hence the boy got angry and murdered her. After the murder, the innocent body was sealed in a plastic bag and thrown away. Police found the girl's body after 3 days.

The incident happened in Pelhar of Palghar district. On the night of 1st December, victim identified as Masoom had gone to get ice cream. When she did not return even after several hours, the family lodged a police report. On December 4, a decomposed body was found in a plastic bag near his house. Postmortem revealed that the body was that of the same girl.