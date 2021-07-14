Maharashtra: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to resume services from August 7

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has said that the services of Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be resumed by August 7, according to reports from Midday.

The train will operate four days a week i.e on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Passengers would be required to install the Aarogya app and go through thermal screening and luggage disinfection prior to boarding.

Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Western Railway had announced that the services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express would be suspended from April 2.

The railway authorities had earlier resumed the services of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express regularly for four days a week from February 14 this year after having cancelled all the trips from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy levels owing to COVID-19 pandemic, after resuming its services in October.

Train tickets for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express can be booked online on www.irctc.co.in or the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

