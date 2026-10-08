Maharashtra: MSRTC To Equip 5,300 New ST Buses With Breath Analysers To Prevent Drunk Driving

New MSRTC buses will undergo driver alcohol checks before departure as the corporation strengthens passenger safety measures | AI generated Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Drivers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will have to clear an alcohol test before they can take their vehicles out of a depot.

The corporation is making breath analysers mandatory in around 5,300 new buses, with the system designed to automatically lock the bus starter if the driver’s alcohol level is above the permissible limit.

System To Prevent Drunk Driving

The move comes amid complaints of drivers consuming alcohol while operating buses, particularly on night services and long-distance routes.

The complaints include drivers behaving inappropriately with passengers, missing designated stops and spending excessive time at authorised hotel halts. The new system is intended to ensure that a driver who has consumed alcohol is stopped before the bus leaves the depot.

Under the system, the driver will have to blow into a breath analyser before starting the bus. The device will check the alcohol content in the driver’s breath. If the reading exceeds the prescribed limit, the system will prevent the starter from functioning, effectively keeping the bus off the road.

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the breath analyser system will be installed in all the new buses being inducted into the corporation’s fleet. The move is part of the corporation’s “zero tolerance” approach towards compromising passenger safety.

New Fleet To Get Breath Analysers

Of the 5,300 buses, around 3,000 will be manufactured by Tata Motors, while the remaining buses will be built by Ashok Leyland. In addition, around 300 seating and sleeper buses will be manufactured by Volvo. The breath analyser system will be provided across the new fleet.

The corporation has also built long-term maintenance responsibilities into the procurement contracts. Tata and Ashok Leyland will maintain their buses for seven years, while Volvo will be responsible for maintenance of its buses for 12 years.

Officials said the arrangement will also help ensure that safety systems, including the breath analysers, remain functional throughout the maintenance period.

First Buses Expected In January

MSRTC has started the process of issuing Letters of Award (LOAs) to the manufacturers and plans to place the work orders by the end of October. The first batch of these buses is expected to enter passenger service from January 2027.

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The measure is significant as it shifts drunk-driving checks from random or post-incident enforcement to a preventive system at the point of departure. For passengers using ST buses, particularly on overnight and long-distance routes, the test could provide an additional layer of safety before a journey even begins.

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