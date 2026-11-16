Maharashtra: MSRTC Suspends Driver, Conductor For Dropping 2 Minor Girls On Dark Road At Night In Roha

MSRTC has initiated disciplinary action against two employees following allegations that they left minor passengers stranded on a deserted road in Roha | File Photo

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended a bus driver and conductor for allegedly dropping two minor girls on a deserted, dark road at night in Roha on November 14.

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik has taken serious cognisance of the incident and directed the administration to fix responsibility and initiate strict action against those responsible.

The incident involved two minor girls travelling on an MSRTC bus operated by the Bhandara depot. They were allegedly made to get off the bus at Roha late at night, raising serious concerns over passenger safety. The incident was reported by local newspapers, television channels and social media platforms.

Driver And Conductor Suspended

Following the reports, Sarnaik directed the MSRTC administration to conduct a detailed inquiry and take stringent action against the guilty employees. A preliminary inquiry conducted through the Bhandara Divisional Controller and Depot Manager established the responsibility of driver Anil Savare and conductor Ude Bhan Meshram.

Both employees were suspended with effect from November 16, 2026. Further disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them under the corporation's rules.

Minister Warns Against Negligence

Emphasising the safety of passengers, particularly women, children and senior citizens, Sarnaik said that MSRTC employees must exercise special care while dealing with school students and minor passengers.

He directed the administration to ensure that children are safely dropped off at their destinations and instructed employees to treat them with the same sensitivity and concern as their own children.

He also asked the MSRTC administration to immediately issue circulars and necessary instructions to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

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"Passenger safety is the highest priority of the MSRTC. Any negligence concerning the safety of women and children will not be tolerated," Sarnaik warned. He further cautioned that if such incidents recur, the officials and employees found responsible could face dismissal from service.

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