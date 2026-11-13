Maharashtra: MSRTC Reviews Mechanical Department Workforce, Staff Reduction Or Redeployment Under Consideration

MSRTC workshops face a workforce reassessment as the corporation reviews maintenance requirements and operating costs | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 13, 2026: Facing financial pressure, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has begun reviewing manpower in its mechanical department, raising the possibility of staff reduction in its workshops and maintenance units.

The corporation has asked all regional and central workshops to assess the number of employees required for daily operations and identify surplus staff. Those found in excess could either face a reduction in strength or be redeployed to other departments.

The move follows a meeting held on November 5, where officials were directed to examine manpower requirements as part of a broader exercise to reduce administrative and operational expenditure.

The MSRTC has since written to its central workshops, divisional offices and divisional workshops across Maharashtra, seeking detailed reports by November 25. The review will cover employees, supervisors and officers, with a separate assessment of the number of apprentices required at each facility.

Modern Bus Technology Reduces Workload

The corporation believes that changes in bus technology and maintenance practices have reduced the workload previously handled by its mechanical staff. Modern buses now come with features such as tubeless tyres, air suspension systems and MS-body construction.

Computerised and automated processes have also changed workshop operations. Further, comprehensive annual maintenance contracts (CAMC) have shifted a substantial part of engine maintenance and repair work to private companies.

The review will examine the actual workload at each workshop, daily repair records, the number of corporation-owned buses and the work handled by individual employees.

Officials have been asked to provide the existing workforce strength, the number actually required and the estimated surplus for every category of post.

Outsourced Maintenance Under Review

The maintenance arrangements for newer buses are also expected to influence the exercise. A significant share of maintenance work on newly inducted diesel buses is handled by manufacturers or service providers.

Electric buses, which operate under a lease model, are also maintained by the respective companies. This has raised questions over the future workload of MSRTC's in-house mechanical workforce.

Employee Representatives Oppose Move

However, the proposed exercise has drawn opposition from employee representatives, who argue that the workload has not reduced. They point out that while new buses are being added, ageing vehicles continue to remain in service, increasing the burden of repairs on existing staff.

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"The number of old buses is increasing and mechanical employees are already short-staffed. Reducing manpower at this stage will affect daily operations. Instead of cutting staff, MSRTC should reconsider its policy of keeping buses in service for 15 years. The age limit should be reduced before conducting such a review," said Shrirang Barge, general secretary of the Maharashtra ST Employees Congress.

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