Maharashtra: MSRTC Launches WhatsApp Ticket Booking For Dadar-Pune Shivneri Buses

MSRTC has introduced mobile-based ticket reservations for passengers travelling on the Dadar-Pune Shivneri route | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: Passengers travelling on the Dadar-Pune-Dadar Shivneri AC bus service can now book their tickets through WhatsApp, allowing them to reserve seats without standing in queues at ticket counters.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced the facility on a pilot basis, and plans to consider extending it permanently if the trial receives a good response.

WhatsApp Booking Process

For booking, passengers need to save the WhatsApp number 8097030022 on their mobile phones and send a “Hi” message. They can then follow the instructions provided on WhatsApp to complete the reservation process and book an available seat.

The facility will be available from September 24 to October 23, 2026, and will initially be restricted to the Dadar-Pune-Dadar Shivneri premium service. The pilot will allow the MSRTC to assess passenger response and the effectiveness of WhatsApp-based ticketing before deciding on a wider rollout.

Pilot To Assess Passenger Response

The move is aimed at making ticket booking easier for passengers on the busy Mumbai-Pune route. Commuters will be able to complete the reservation process through their mobile phones instead of visiting a ticket counter.

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If the pilot proves successful, the MSRTC is expected to explore extending the WhatsApp ticketing facility beyond the Dadar-Pune-Dadar Shivneri service and making it a permanent booking option. The corporation has appealed to passengers to use the digital facility during the trial period.

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