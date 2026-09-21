17 Injured After MSRTC Bus Loses Control On Shahapur-Kothare Road, Crashes Into Trees Near Pokalya Wadi |

Thane: At least 17 passengers were injured after an MSRTC passenger bus lost control on a steep downhill stretch of the Shahapur-Kothare road and crashed into trees near Pokalya Wadi on Monday morning. No fatalities were reported in the accident.

Bus Lost Control While Negotiating Sharp Downhill Stretch

The bus, operated by the Shahapur bus depot, was travelling from Kothare towards Shahapur when the accident occurred at around 9 am. The vehicle had been stationed at Kothare for its overnight halt and had already completed two morning trips before leaving on its third trip towards Shahapur.

According to officials, the driver lost control of the bus while negotiating a sharp downhill stretch near Pokalya Wadi. The bus subsequently went off the road and collided with trees on the slope below, leaving several passengers injured.

Around 50 Passengers Were Onboard

The bus was carrying around 50 passengers at the time of the accident. Of them, 30 passengers had purchased travel tickets, while more than 17 passengers sustained injuries. The injured were immediately taken to the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital for medical treatment.

The impact caused injuries to passengers travelling in the bus, prompting an immediate response from local authorities and transport officials. The injured passengers were shifted to the hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.

Shahapur bus depot manager Mansi Shelke confirmed the accident and said there had been no loss of life.

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The exact circumstances behind the driver losing control of the vehicle are being examined. Officials are also expected to assess the condition of the bus and the road stretch where the accident occurred.

The sharp downhill section near Pokalya Wadi is now under focus as officials ascertain how the bus veered off the road before hitting the trees.

While more than 17 passengers were injured, the absence of fatalities brought relief to the passengers' families and transport authorities.

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