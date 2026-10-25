Maharashtra: MSRTC Daily Revenue Falls ₹5 Crore In October Amid NCMC Card Hurdles For Women Passengers

MSRTC is facing a revenue slowdown and growing scrutiny over NCMC registration and activation problems affecting women seeking discounted fares under the Mahila Samman scheme | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has seen its average daily revenue fall by Rs 5 crore in October, even as questions emerge over the mandatory National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for women passengers.

The decline comes after the state transport undertaking made the card compulsory from October 1 for women seeking benefits under the Mahila Samman scheme.

While registration and activation problems have reportedly caused inconvenience, there is no conclusive data to establish that the card requirement is responsible for the revenue drop.

The corporation’s average daily earnings have fallen from around Rs 33 crore in September to Rs 28 crore in October, according to information available with the transport undertaking.

The decline has raised concerns about whether difficulties in accessing concessional fares could be pushing some women towards private transport.

Revenue Growth Amid Rising Losses

The financial figures also point to a widening gap between revenue growth and the corporation’s overall financial position. MSRTC recorded total revenue of Rs 990.49 crore in September 2026, including the value of concessions, compared with Rs 888.52 crore in September 2025.

This represents an increase of about Rs 101.97 crore over the year. However, its losses rose from Rs 58.13 crore to Rs 94.47 crore during the same period, an increase of Rs 36.33 crore.

Nearly 57% Of Women May Remain Outside Card Coverage

Maharashtra has an estimated five crore women ST passengers who are eligible for a 50% concession on fares under the Mahila Samman scheme. However, access to the benefit now depends on NCMC card registration and activation.

As of the latest available figures, 88.81 lakh cards had been activated under the scheme. This indicates a substantial gap between the estimated number of women passengers and those covered by the card system. Complaints about registration, activation, alleged overcharging and difficulties in the process have added to concerns over the rollout.

Minister Orders Review Of Registration Issues

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik acknowledged that problems in registration and card distribution had come to the department’s notice. “Officials have been directed to review the situation and submit a report to address the difficulties and improve revenue and registration,” he said. However, he ruled out an extension of the registration deadline for now, citing the need to implement the Centre’s scheme.

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Shrirang Barge, general secretary of the Maharashtra ST Employees Congress, criticised the management over the worsening financial position and demanded accountability from officials.

The immediate challenge for MSRTC is to ensure that eligible women can access their concessions without difficulty while addressing the revenue decline.

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