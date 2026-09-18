Maharashtra: MSRTC Changes NCMC Registration Rules, Adds Aadhaar OTP, ₹199 Replacement And 30-Day QR Travel Receipt

ST concession passengers will get alternative verification and temporary digital access following changes to the NCMC registration process | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 18: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has revised the registration and distribution process for NCMC cards issued to women, senior citizens and Amrut senior citizens travelling on concession fares.

From September 21, beneficiaries whose fingerprints fail biometric authentication will be able to complete registration using an OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

The changes are aimed at ensuring that passengers do not lose access to concession fares because of difficulties during biometric verification.

MSRTC has also introduced a replacement facility for NCMC cards that are lost or stolen. From September 21, passengers can block the old card and register for a new one by paying a fee of Rs 199.

QR Receipt Enables Temporary Concession

Passengers who completed NCMC registration by September 19 will be able to collect their cards from September 25. Meanwhile, those registering from September 16 will receive a QR-code-enabled registration receipt.

The receipt can be scanned through the electronic ticketing machine (ETIM) used by ST conductors, allowing eligible passengers to receive concession tickets while they wait for their NCMC card.

The QR receipt will remain valid for 30 days. During this period, beneficiaries must activate their NCMC card and add money to it through a top-up to continue availing the concession without interruption.

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NCMC Made Mandatory From September 1

The NCMC system was made mandatory for women and senior citizens seeking ST fare concessions from September 1. However, technical and registration-related issues had led to difficulties for some beneficiaries.

The latest changes are intended to provide an alternative for passengers facing biometric failures and a temporary digital mechanism until their cards are activated.

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