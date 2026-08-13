Maharashtra: MSEDCL Felicitates Khalapur Lineman Amol Kadam For Working Through Heavy Rains While Undergoing Cancer Treatment

MSEDCL officials felicitated assistant lineman Amol Kadam of Khalapur, Raigad, for continuing power-supply duties during heavy rains while undergoing cancer treatment | AI Generated File Image

Raigad, August 13, 2026: An assistant lineman with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been honoured for his dedication to duty after he continued working through heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Amol Kadam, posted under the Khalapur sub-division in Raigad district, remained at the substation for four consecutive days during last month’s heavy rains to help maintain an uninterrupted power supply.

Despite torrential rain and challenging working conditions, Kadam continued to attend to his responsibilities and worked tirelessly to restore and maintain electricity supply.

Continued Service Despite Illness

Kadam has also been courageously battling cancer. Despite the serious illness, he has continued to discharge his duties with commitment and a strong sense of responsibility, earning appreciation within the MSEDCL workforce.

Taking note of his dedication, Dilip Jagdale, Deputy Managing Director of MSEDCL’s Konkan regional operations, visited the Khalapur sub-division and personally felicitated Kadam. Jagdale praised him for his commitment and encouraged him for his exemplary service.

MSEDCL Praises Commitment

“Customer service for MSEDCL employees is not merely a responsibility; it is a commitment rooted in a sense of duty and service. The determination, dedication and commitment displayed by Amol Kadam while overcoming his own difficulties during the heavy rains is an inspiration to the entire MSEDCL family,” Jagdale said.

“Honouring employees who demonstrate such dedication is the company’s responsibility. I am personally proud of Kadam’s spirit of service,” he added.

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Kadam’s efforts during the extreme weather have been described by MSEDCL officials as an example of the role played by its field staff in keeping essential electricity services running during emergencies.

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