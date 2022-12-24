Maharashtra & MP Governors press for concerted efforts to strengthen coordination between border districts | FPJ

Nagpur: At a time when Maharahtra and Karnataka are at the loggerheads over the border dispute, the Governor of Maharashtra Mr BS Koshyari and Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mr Mangubhai Patel on Saturday met at Amravati in Vidarbha region and expressed that there is a good mutual coordination of local administration in all the border districts of the two states.

At the joint meeting of border districts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, both Governors however, directed that concerted efforts should be made to strengthen and expand the coordination.

Inter-state common issues discussed

According to the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, on this occasion, the inter-state common issues were discussed in the presence of the governors and border district administrations of both the states. Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Maharashtra's Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Buldana and Balaghat, Chhindwara, Siwini, Baitul, Burhanpur, Khandwa and other districts of Madhya Pradesh were present.

Governor Mr Koshyari said that the issues in the border areas of both the states should be resolved amicably and harmoniously. ‘’For this, consistent mutual coordination should be maintained. Problems related to flood situation and irrigation projects should be resolved at the local level in coordination. To solve the problem of migrant laborers, their records should be made regularly by creating a special app so that their information can be shared with the administrations of both the states and they can benefit from various schemes,’’ he added.

To stop illegal cattle traffic, human traffic, mineral extraction and weapons, gutkha, liquor sale, drugs, the administration should be equipped with adequate manpower at the border checkposts and security system of the districts. Also, CCTV system should be installed there and close monitoring should be maintained.

Governor Mr Patel said that to solve the problems of the border districts mutual discussion is necessary between the administration of both sides. ‘’Discussions between the officials of both the states will be communicated to the state government for the issues to be resolved at the state level. It is necessary to get early warning from each other in time during calamity as well as flood situation. Every district should implement such coordination system,’’ he added.

He also suggested that some important projects like Storks birds conservation activities can be implemented in the border districts.