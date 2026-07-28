Maharashtra: 'Morshi Fisheries College Construction To Be Completed On Time,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed the progress of the Morshi Fisheries Science College project and directed officials to complete it on schedule | File Photo

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the construction of a modern Fisheries Science College at Morshi in Amravati district and ensure that the project is completed on schedule without compromising on quality.

Project Review Held

Rane chaired a review meeting at Mantralaya to assess the progress of the proposed college. Officials from the Fisheries Department and the Public Works Department participated in the meeting.

The college, being established under the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Nagpur, has been approved from the 2025–26 academic year. The government has made around 4.08 hectares of land available at Morshi for the college's administrative operations.

In addition, approximately 33 hectares of land at the National Fish Seed Centre in Simbhora has been approved for free transfer to the university to facilitate practical training for students.

Focus On Timely Completion

Rane said the project was important for creating skilled manpower for Maharashtra's fisheries sector, promoting modern research, and providing students with quality education. He directed officials to regularly review every stage of the construction and take all necessary measures to avoid delays.

The minister said there should be no compromise on the quality of construction and instructed the concerned agencies to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

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Boost To Fisheries Education

He said the Fisheries Science College would be an important step towards promoting education, research, and skill development in the fisheries sector. Students from Vidarbha and other parts of Maharashtra are expected to benefit from the project.

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