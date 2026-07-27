Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews Sassoon Dock Redevelopment, Marol Fish Market Project And Fishermen's Welfare Measures

Nitesh Rane reviewed the progress of the Sassoon Dock redevelopment and the Marol fish market project during a meeting at Mantralaya | File Photo

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed the progress of work undertaken following the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the development of Sassoon Dock, as well as the ongoing development of the Marol fishermen's market in Mumbai.

Rane held a meeting at Mantralaya with officials of the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation to take stock of various initiatives being implemented for the fishing community in the city.

Development Projects Reviewed

The meeting reviewed facilities and infrastructure projects planned for fishermen in the Sassoon Dock area, along with the status of works being undertaken under the MoU. The minister also discussed measures required to expedite the development of the Marol fishermen's market.

Focus On Fishermen's Welfare

During the meeting, officials discussed providing hand gloves and gumboots to women from the fishing community to ensure their safety while carrying out their daily work.

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Rane directed the concerned departments to take effective steps to ensure that fishermen and women engaged in the sector receive the necessary facilities for their day-to-day activities.

Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar and representatives of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) were present at the meeting.

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