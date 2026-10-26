Maharashtra: More Than Eight Farmers Died By Suicide Every Day Between January 2022 And June 2026, RTI Data Reveals | Sourced

Mumbai: A total of 13,928 farmers died by suicide between January 2022 and June 2026, according to information reportedly obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The figures, obtained by activist Jeetendra Ghadge, indicated that on an average, more than eight farmers died by suicide every day during the 54 months, The Times of India reported. However, Ghadge has alleged that the state government failed to provide district-wise figures despite repeated requests.

Nearly 9,000 Cases Eligible For Govt Assistance

Data from Maharashtra's Relief and Rehabilitation Department showed that 8,945 cases were considered eligible for government financial assistance, while 4,042 cases were rejected as ineligible and 941 remained under inquiry.

Of the eligible cases, 8,650 families have received financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, while another 295 families are still awaiting for the assistance.

RTI Activist Questions Lack Of District-Wise Data

Ghadge, who is associated with the Young Whistleblowers Foundation, had sought district-wise and month-wise figures covering the 54 months.

On July 24, Public Information Officer Snehal Sawant reportedly informed him that the requested information was available with the respective district magistrate offices and should be obtained from them.

However, Ghadge maintained that the Relief and Rehabilitation Department had previously provided district-wise farmer suicide statistics for several years. He subsequently filed a first appeal on August 18, according to the newspaper.

Following a hearing on September 8, the department provided the figures for Maharashtra but did not issue the district-wise breakdown. Ghadge claimed that this was the first time in a decade that the department had declined to provide district-wise farmer suicide data.

Activist Had Written To Then CM Eknath Shinde

On June 21, 2023, Ghadge wrote to then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding families whose claims for Rs 1 lakh financial assistance had been rejected.

According to Ghadge, the Chief Minister's Office acknowledged his email and forwarded it to the Agriculture Department, but he did not receive a subsequent response.

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