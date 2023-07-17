Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: State Govt Moves Proposal For Supplementary Demands Of ₹41,243 Crore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a joint press conference with State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on the eve of the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly, in Mumbai on Sunday | ANI

The Maharashtra government has moved a proposal for supplementary demands worth Rs 41,243 crore on the first day of the monsoon session of state legislature. The monsoon session began on Monday, July 17. The session stated off with a protest on the stairwell by the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and was later adjourned for the day after condolence motion was passed.

According to the information received, the sessions of both houses were adjourned after tabling ordinances, supplementary demands.

More details awaited

