 Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Both Houses Adjourned For Day After Adopting Condolence Resolutions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Both Houses Adjourned For Day After Adopting Condolence Resolutions

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Both Houses Adjourned For Day After Adopting Condolence Resolutions

The monsoon session of the state legislative began today, on July 17.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Both Houses Adjourned For Day After Adopting Condolence Resolutions | Screengrab of live telecast

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council has been adjourned for the day on Monday to pay tribute to the deceased members of the Parliament and Legislature. The monsoon session of the state legislative began today, on July 17.

The session began with a protest by Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders who raised slogans raised slogans against the incumbent 'Maha Yuti' government.

Following the protest, the session commenced with tabling of ordinances and supplementary demands. Moving of condoldence motion ensued.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politics: First Pull The Rug, Then Touch Feet

Maharashtra Politics: First Pull The Rug, Then Touch Feet

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: State Govt Moves Proposal For Supplementary Demands Of ₹41,243...

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: State Govt Moves Proposal For Supplementary Demands Of ₹41,243...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall, Traffic Jam In Several Parts Of City

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall, Traffic Jam In Several Parts Of City

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Both Houses Adjourned For Day After Adopting Condolence...

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Both Houses Adjourned For Day After Adopting Condolence...

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: MVA MLAs Protest Against Shinde Govt Outside Assembly

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: MVA MLAs Protest Against Shinde Govt Outside Assembly