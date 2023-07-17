Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Both Houses Adjourned For Day After Adopting Condolence Resolutions | Screengrab of live telecast

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council has been adjourned for the day on Monday to pay tribute to the deceased members of the Parliament and Legislature. The monsoon session of the state legislative began today, on July 17.

The session began with a protest by Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders who raised slogans raised slogans against the incumbent 'Maha Yuti' government.

Following the protest, the session commenced with tabling of ordinances and supplementary demands. Moving of condoldence motion ensued.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

