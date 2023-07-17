Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: MVA MLAs Protest Against Shinde Govt Outside Assembly

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Opposition Protest Against Govt On Stairwell Of Vidhan Bhavan; Video Surfaces |

The monsoon session of Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly and Council kicked off on Monday, July 17 with a protest. The Opposition stood on the stairwell of the legislature building Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the incumbent government. The MLAs present at the protest were from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Many raised eyebrows since no leader from Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was spotted at the demonstration. They had claimed that they have strength of 19 MLAs moreover his nephew Ajit Pawar and other leaders who backed Pawar Jr met with him on Sunday.

Visuals of their protest from the stairwell emerged. The Congress Mumbai chief Varsha Gaikwad can be seen holding a black banner denouncing the 'unconstitutional', 'tainted' government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition Camp Skips Customary Tea Party

The Opposition camp including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature's monsoon session.

Danve told reporters on Sunday that they decided to boycott the high tea invitation of the state government as it has failed to solve the woes of people on several fronts.

"This government's validity on constitutional norms is already in question," he said. He alleged the government seems to have deployed a policy of "misusing" probe agencies to pressure the Opposition and force them to either join the government or face false charges and harassment.

"We are seeing a gory picture of democracy in Maharashtra as several constitutional norms are disregarded. The chief minister of Maharashtra himself is facing disqualification," Danve said.

With PTI inputs